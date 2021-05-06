One Good Thing: Puppies rescued from Louisiana mill

A hundred puppies were held in deplorable conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. More than a hundred dogs are safe thanks to several local entities.

Recently, the Humane Society of West Michigan, The Harbor Humane Society, the BISSELL Pet Foundation heard about a puppy mill that was breeding Poodle, Pekingese and Shih Tzu dogs in Louisiana.

They were being held in horrific conditions; two by two cages, no bedding, and next to no human contact. They described them as being matted, dirty, and dehydrated. Some had serious health problems and several shelters banded together to help save the puppies.

Now, all of the dogs are safe and have another shot at a good life and ten of those puppies made there way here to West Michigan.

They said that those puppies would eventually be up for adoption and that was a few weeks ago. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave reached out to check on their status, but has not heard back yet.

Regardless, One Good Thing to the Humane Society of West Michigan, the Harbor Humane Society and the BISSELL Pet Foundation for helping to save those puppies in Louisiana.