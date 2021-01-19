One Good Thing: Purses for Pam

47 purses and handbags filled with items for women in need.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I spotted this one a while back on Facebook.

In fact, Grand Rapids Police are the ones who highlighted it.

Jamie Vruggink and some friends wanted to do something good for the Heartside community. They decided to take on a plan of Jamie's aunt's called, "Purses for Pam."

They collected and filled gently used handbags and purses with personal items for women in need. They got 47, and filled them with all kinds of things from hygiene products to socks and protein bars. Those items ultimately found their way to Met Trotter and Degage Ministries. Jamie's aunt Pam had the initial idea and said, "The happiness I saw brought tears to my eyes, when the women realized not only were they getting a purse, but some needed stuff inside."

One Good Thing to the people who made ''Purses for Pam'' happen. Jamie hopes to keep it going.

