One Good Thing: Rallying around Newaygo High School

One of the school's darkest days was followed by some of its brightest thanks to people and businesses in the community.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

With the pandemic, it was already a hard year for Newaygo High School. Then, in March, a 16-year-old brought an explosive device to school, which blew up, injuring several people. But today, we show you what happened after that, how the healing began with a simple idea and how that movement became much more powerful than the incident that first ignited it.

"No one was prepared for this year," says Newaygo High School parent Stacie Berenbrock. "No one was prepared for what happened at Newaygo High School."

When that device went off March 8, it shook both the school and the community.

Stacie says, "There were a lot of voices that were really angry and hateful and I just saw this as an opportunity to be the opposite of that."

Berenbrock mobilized a group of parents to rally around the Newaygo High School staff. "Always my initial go-to is to give a gift basket to someone."

English teacher Donna Grodus says, "It was just an outpouring of love."

Grodus saw what happened. Teachers being adopted by school parents, who presented the baskets, often in person and with their child. "And each basket is designed with each person in mind. Color schemes, their likes, they did their research. They knew us and they wanted to make it really personal."

That love quickly spread.

Grodus goes on, "We had elementary, middle school kids, make signs. But to see a little elementary school kid to hold up a sign that says 'We're in this fight with you,' or 'You're amazing' or 'You're awesome.'"

Not long after, the Newaygo High School staff and students returned that love. On two separate days, they went out into the community doing cleanup projects in yards, cemeteries and around the neighborhood.

Grodus explains, "They showed us so much love and kindness that we want to give back and continue to show that we have that Lion Pride."

So, what first started with an act of ugliness was eventually overtaken by several acts of love and kindness.

"For me," Stacie said, "it was huge reassurance that I was a part of an incredible community that does stand behind its public school staff."

Donna finishes, "It was overwhelming. For weeks on end, we were going to the workroom and finding food and snacks and little notes and the outpouring was amazing. A lot of us broke down in tears, a lot of just joy. It was amazing to see the support."

Newaygo High School baskets and wall 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

One Good Thing to the people of and businesses in the Newaygo area who rallied around the high school students and staff after that March incident.