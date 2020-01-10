One Good Thing: Ready For School toolkits

More than 750 kids got new backpacks full of school times to start the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

It's obvious how hard this school year has been, and it's obvious why. But we have another story of people trying to make it easier.

"Ready for School" is the West Michigan affiliate of "Reach Out And Read." That's a national program that advocates reading for kids. Earlier this month, they teamed up with "Family Futures" to package more than 750 kits for kindergartners, filled with pencils, glue sticks, books, markers... a ton of the things every young child needs to start the year.

These readiness toolkits were then delivered, thanks in large part to Mike Schlapp Builders and Benchmark Design Studio for - literally - doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Those kits were delivered right to the kids' homes.

This was all paid for by the "Ready By Five Early Childhood Millage."

This school year is hard. But, kids still need to learn. To do that, they need the right tools. One Good Thing to Ready For School, Family Futures, Mike Schlapp Builders, Benchmark Design and the Ready By Five Early Childhood Millage. Hundreds of kids are so thankful. So are we.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.