One Good Thing: Record donation helps fund Aquinas science hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Aquinas College recently received it's largest ever financial gift from individual, living donors.

Peter and Carolyn Sturrus of Grand Haven donated $3 million to help pay for the renovation and expansion of the Albert Magnus Hall of Science.

The 15-year long expansion project cost $58 million total. It has created space for programs like biochemistry and molecular biology, data analytics, environmental studies, and more.

According to the college, Magnus has doubled in square-footage, and is now one of the top science facilities in the region.

The hall was built in 1959. It now has 15 teaching labs, six research labs, 11 classrooms, 26 offices, and eight group work spaces. It's also LEED Gold certified because of its green energy features.

The Sturrus' decided to gift the college because of the opportunity to support science and faith-based education simultaneously.

One Good Thing to Peter and Carolyn Sturrus for their generous donation to Aquinas College, which helped them complete their expansion of the Albert Magnus Hall of Science.

