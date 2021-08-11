One Good Thing: Recycling wins local school 1st place

They recycled more than 400 pounds of dental waste.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Big shout out today to a local school that won an award - and some serious prizes - for recycling.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School in Belmont recently won the grand prize in the 2021 Colgate and Meijer School Challenge. They were able to recycle more than 20,000 pieces of dental waste, which totaled more than 400 pounds! That included used toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and empty floss containers.

The competition was open to schools in six different states. Assumption was number one. They received $53,000 worth of upcycled and recycled desks, backpacks, pens and more.

"I am so proud of this community for making a commitment to recycling and respecting Earth, our common home," said Principal Domenic Fraconi. "These used dental products are not typically recycled or thought of as being recyclable. We used this challenge as an opportunity to educate others, as well as be a good neighbor."

Congrats and One Good Thing to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School in Belmont for their recycling efforts and competition win.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.