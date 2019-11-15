MUSKEGON, Michigan — I got a video sent to me on the One Good Thing Facebook page of a Reeths-Puffer student playing a guitar that was given to him by a fellow classmate.

Evan Moskwa made a pledge to do something nice for someone. This is what he wrote in the post.

"I already knew who it would be. Robbie. A sweet, caring guy who deserves more than what I was able to gift him today. I've seen you walk around with that guitar, playing it everywhere you go. I know that you've been using the band's guitar for the longest time, now you have one of your own and an amp to jam out with. Remember all of us when you become a rockstar. I want to challenge everyone to go out of their way and do something nice for someone else. It requires nothing but your effort. And if you see Robbie in the hallways tell him how cool his new guitar is."

I don't know what led to Evan's act of kindness. But it - and he - get today's One Good Thing.

