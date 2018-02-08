MUSKEGON, Mich. - One of the great treasures we have today are our remaining World War II veterans. One man is doing his best to preserve their legacy in Muskegon County.

Richard Mullally is documenting World War II vets through interviews and photographs. He's cataloging their old notes, and official filings - like discharge papers. He's been doing this for close to 10 years and has honored more than nine thousand vest with what is called a tribute photo. These photos are then occasionally donated to the Lakeshore and Silversides Museums.

One mor note: In 2016 Richard's project was awarded the annual Charles H. Hackley Commendation for Service to the Humanities. This work is so incredibly important because we are losing our World War Two heroes far too fast. Thank you for your service to these men, Richard Mullally. You get today's One Good Thing.

