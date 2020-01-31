GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Roderic Townes started doing drugs when he was 12 years old. Later in life, he had serious legal problems, and believed his drug use would eventually kill him.

At 43 years old, he decided he wanted to get clean and entered the Sanford House Addiction Treatment Center.

Sanford has a men's, women's and outpatient facility - all in Grand Rapids. They treat addictions to marijuana, alcohol and several other narcotics.

Today, Roderic is not only clean and sober... he's also the House Manager at Sanford House. He hopes his story can give other people suffering from addiction hope to get better.

So do we, Roderic. You and Sanford House Addiction Treatment Center get today's One Good Thing.

