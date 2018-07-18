ROTHBURY, Mich - An event which has raised more than $2 million for cancer victims is getting ready to ride again.

The Sandy Corley Memorial Run is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary. It was founded and named for Sandy Corely, who started the Fremont Michigan Chapter of Harley Owners in 1986.

Sandy passed away from cancer just three years later in 1989. The event is set to go on July 26 at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury. They've got three days of events planned to help beat cancer. And you do not need to be a rider to attend.

For fighting cancer for three decades and remembering a man who was loved by many, the Sandy Corley Memorial Run gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like more information, go to their WEBSITE.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit—someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live—email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM