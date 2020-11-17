One Good Thing: Sara Tatreau

A young West Michigan woman has a bright future in science.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local student has just won a national design contest.

Sara Tatreau recently graduated from Kenowa Hills, and studied Aviation Electronics and Design Lab and Engineering at the Kent Career Tech Center. She won the Association for Career And Technical Education national student trophy design contest. Her entry - a 3-D trophy - was used to award the winners at that organization's annual VISION Conference. Sara also won a thousand dollar scholarship. And the Kent Career Tech Center got a free, one-year lease of a 3-D printer.

One of her Tech Center teachers, Larry Ridely, said, "Sara has one of the strongest work ethics I have seen in a student in my 23 years of teaching, and that says much considering most of my students work very hard, a characteristic I teach as part of being a professional in their career."

Sara Tatreau gets One Good Thing for her accomplishment. She's now going to Michigan State University where she is pursuing an electrical engineering degree and hopes to one day work for NASA.

