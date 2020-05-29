One Good Thing: Selina Brieden

West Michigan teacher is keeping kids supplied with bedtime stories.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Lots of people have been reading stories to children online and posting them - including us here at the station. But I want to point out one woman in particular.

Selina Brieden is a kindergarten teacher at West Ottawa's Great Lakes Elementary. She's been doing distance teaching. But, she wanted to help moms and dads outside of typical school hours. Every Tuesday and Thursday, she's recording and uploading two bedtime stories. She says it's a way to interact with her students... and help moms and dads reclaim a little bit of normalcy. She says - despite the circumstances - she says her kids have done their best to adapt... and she's impressed with their flexibility and eagerness to learn.

Selina Brieden - and all the teachers doing their best from home - gets today's One Good Thing.

