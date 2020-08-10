One Good Thing: "Senior" Photos

Advice from one group of seniors to another.

WYOMING, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Today's OGT is giving a new meaning to 'senior photos.'

These are some of the residents at Aurora Pond Independent Senior Living Center in Wyoming.

A few weeks ago, the staff asked them what advice they would give to today's high school seniors. They decided to take those messages and combine them with the residents' high school graduation year, put them on a card, take a few photos and send them off to Facebook. Tips include quick gems like, "Keep Truckin," "Follow your dreams," and "Find your purpose in life."

Listen to these people, kids. They've been around. They know what they're talking about. One Good Thing to Aurora Pond Independent Senior Living Center, its residents... and their messages.

