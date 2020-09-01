BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Being away from family during the holidays is tough. Military families know this all too well. But, just before Christmas, one young boy was surprised at school when his dad came home from boot camp.

Shawn Grandstaff surprised his son, Conor at Battle Creek Montessori Academy where he is in kindergarten. Grandstaff had been at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for 10 weeks. He was home for two weeks and during that time, he was able to coordinate with the school to surprise his son.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house. After leave, Grandstaff will be off to Fort Eustis, Virginia for training to be an aircraft structural repair person.

One Good Thing goes to Shawn for his service, and to Battle Creek Montessori Academy for coordinating the surprise for Conor.

