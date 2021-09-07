One Good Thing: Shelter moves into new home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local animal shelter got a new home recently. And a good friend helped them move.
Pound Buddies is enjoying their new home on East Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. The old place was - well - old. Their new home had been in the works for a long time. The pandemic hurt their fundraising, though. But, they finally got it done in May. Subaru of Muskegon helped them with some of the transport. They have a long relationship with Pound Buddies through a variety of drives and fundraisers. They brought the first dog to be moved - a good girl named Ariel - to the new shelter in a Subaru Outback. There was a even a small parade down Laketon Avenue. My Subaru G-M Mike Kaffenberger said, "We find ourselves in a unique position to be able to assist so many great organizations. This was such a great day for both My Subaru of Muskegon, Pound Buddies, and our community as whole."
One Good Thing to Pound Buddies for getting into their new home, and Subaru of Muskegon for helping them get there - both financially and physically.
If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.