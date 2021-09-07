One Good Thing: Shelter moves into new home

Pound Buddies is enjoying their new home on East Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. The old place was - well - old. Their new home had been in the works for a long time. The pandemic hurt their fundraising, though. But, they finally got it done in May. Subaru of Muskegon helped them with some of the transport. They have a long relationship with Pound Buddies through a variety of drives and fundraisers. They brought the first dog to be moved - a good girl named Ariel - to the new shelter in a Subaru Outback. There was a even a small parade down Laketon Avenue. My Subaru G-M Mike Kaffenberger said, "We find ourselves in a unique position to be able to assist so many great organizations. This was such a great day for both My Subaru of Muskegon, Pound Buddies, and our community as whole."