OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — Do you have someone in your life battling cancer who needs a little encouragement? Today's One Good Thing is there.

Shields of Hope is a nonprofit made up of first responders that does a lot for people going through cancer.

Their mission is to spread hope, love and encouragement to those in Ottawa County area affected by cancer, according to their website.

One way they provide encouragement is through home visits. Family and friends arrive with first responders in a parade-style with lights and sirens to a warrior's home.

They also send 30 families to Great Wolf Lodge every year to try and forget about cancer for a weekend and to just have fun.

And during the holidays they adopt 12 families to do another home visit. This time, Santa style, with an ambulance or fire truck full of food and presents.

For all the work they do for our neighbors who are in a cancer battle, Shields of Hope gets today's One Good Thing.

To learn more about Shields of Hope, check out their website.

