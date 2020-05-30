One Good Thing: Sidewalk chalk art by request

Simply artwork making kids smile

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — We've seen a lot of sidewalk chalk art during the pandemic. This one is a little different.

Got an email to me from Heather Oom. She writes "Our Pastor/Friend is making his sidewalk into art. He started with Sesame Street. When it rained he did Pooh and a rainbow. The next time it rained, he did the Disney Princesses. These were a request from my daughters. I heard he has plans to do more after these wash away. His wife has taken a picture of all of his art, which is how my family sees them since he lives in Holland and we live in Byron Center.

Heather, thank you for sending this to me. And whomever your pastor-friend is... One Good Thing to him for taking requests, then taking the time to make the art that your kids and I'm sure many others, are enjoying.

