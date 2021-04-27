One Good Thing: Sisters stepping up for foster kids

They know what it's like to spend time in the foster system.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Two sisters know the struggle a particular group of kids have in West Michigan. That moved them to get involved recently.

Jessica Ann Tyson owns The Candied Yam here in Grand Rapids. She and her sister Monica met the folks from the Foster Kent Kids Coalition during an event in February when they helped feed more than 200 foster kids.

That spurred another subsequent event called "Birthday Blessings." Jessica Ann and Monica helped coordinate 200 bus passes for older foster kids to help them get back and forth to work, school or both. Part of their passion is because they were once fosters kids, too.

Phalesa Kyes with the Foster Kent Kids Coalition says, "The owners, when they came to us with this Birthday Blessings tour, it was a no-brainer to collaborate with her again to see what ways we could be innovative and come up with different ways to serve the youth and families that we have in care."

Another of those innovative ways is - as a part of the Birthday Blessings - they partnered with Reflections Salon to get a bunch of hair and skin products for those kids. One Good Thing to Jessica Ann and Monica, The Candied Yam, Reflections and the Foster Kent Kids Coalition.