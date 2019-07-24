BALDWIN, Michigan — A recent event got kids off the couch... outside and active.

In Baldwin, Gabe Rheaume organized "Skate Baldwin." Dozens of kids turned out for the event at Hollister Park. He raised the money for the event himself, and was helped by several local businesses - including Gordy's Skate Shop. He brought in enough for 20 prizes.

On their Facebook page, Gabe says they advocate physical wellness, literacy, responsibility.

Anything to help the kids gets a thumbs-up from me. "Skate Baldwin" gets today's One Good Thing.

