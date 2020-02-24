SPARTA, Michigan — I got an email thanking a woman and her non-profit for their work with injured animals.

Soulshine Wildlife Center operates in Sparta. The 501(c)(3) focuses on rehabbing and caring for injured and orphaned wildlife. The person who emailed me says they found an injured and sick raccoon. She called Amber with Soulshine who said - whether or not the animal survived - she would do everything she could.

The submitter says, "It's truly amazing and overwhelming what she does for the creatures around us! Amber helps these animals on donations alone. I have followed her on Facebook and am amazed by the situations she encounters. She is truly a blessing to nature and puts her heart and soul into saving the lives of innocent creatures."

Animal lovers everywhere will agree: Amber and Soulshine Wildlife Center in Sparta gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.