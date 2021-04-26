One Good Thing: Splash pad wins award

You don't often think about splash pads as winning - or evening being up for - awards. This one did.

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A new addition along the lake shore is being appreciated by the public... and recognized by the state,

Most will remember when the City of South Haven put in the new splash pad along the Black River, near South Beach.

It recently won an award: The Michigan Chapter of the American Public Works Association Project of the Year. It won in "Structure Less Than One Million Dollars" category.

It opened last summer, and was based on the 'Friends Good Will ship', which is a replica of a 19th century tall ship.

The splash pad was designed for inclusive play, including wheelchair accessibility. Safety is also key and it can have up to 195 kids playing at one time, no matter their ages or abilities.

One Good Thing to the South Haven Friends Good Will Splash pad on it's success last summer and it's recent award. Kids are going to be enjoying it again soon, I'm sure.