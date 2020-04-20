GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Music is a great medicine. And we've seen a lot of virtual performances lately. I wanted to share one today of a song most of us know well.

These are students from Cross Creek Charter Academy in Grand Rapids singing "We Are The World." The song was made famous in the 1980s to raise money for African famine relief. Obviously, it's taking on new meaning today during the pandemic.

Cross Creek Charter Academy get today's One Good Thing for cheering us up today.

Watch the full song here:

