MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two lakeshore animal shelters recently got a boost from a local business. Subaru of Muskegon donated a total of $3,000 to Harbor Humane and Pound Puppies. They used it to buy food. The gift was made as a part of Subaru's first-ever 'Make a Dog's Day,' which was Oct. 22.

They asked customers to share photos of their dogs and were originally going to donate just $1,000 to be split between the two. But, they tripled it. The campaign also draws attention to hard-to-adopt dogs, senior dogs, dogs with hearing and sight problems and other special needs.

Hopefully, Subaru does this again next year. Their 'Make a Dog's Day' campaign gets today's One Good Thing.

