One Good Thing: Subaru of Muskegon awards scholarships

The students received $5,000 each.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local business CEO asked an employee how much of an impact a $5,000 scholarship would help their kids with college.

It turned out it would help a lot. So much so, the CEO decided to start giving out double that.

Subaru of Muskegon gave away those two five-thousand dollar awards recently. They got 70 nominations from several local schools. The winners — chosen at random — were Drew Trygstad of Holton High School and Piper Meldrum-Roy from North Muskegon High School.

My Auto Group General Manager Mike Kaffenberger says, "We are always looking for ways we can help in the community, and the cost of college continues to increase. The Class of 2020 really deserves all the support we can give them especially because of the way their senior year ended."

Subaru of Muskegon gets today's One Good Thing for handing out $10,000 in scholarships. Drew, Piper: Good luck next fall.

