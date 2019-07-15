MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kudos to a local car dealership helping out a local cancer center.

Subaru of Muskegon recently did good by the Johnson Cancer Center. They donated 80 blankets and 50 arts and crafts to kids. They also asked their customers to share some personal messages of hope for people fighting cancers at the Center. In addition, they presented a check for more than 13-thousand dollars to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It was all part of Subaru's nation-wide "Share the Love" campaign.

One day, we are going to find a cure for cancer. Programs like this help us get there. Subaru of Muskegon gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

