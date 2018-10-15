Kendra Slater is a Holton High School student battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Holton. And at a recent volleyball game rival Hesperia was hosting. Hesperia held—what they called—"Sunshine Night," in support of Kendra. They asked everyone to dress in yellow and brought in some flowers. This is a great gesture for anyone. Especially so when it's coming from a rival school and volleyball team.

On their Facebook page, Hesperia Community Schools said, "Kendra, the Panthers are here for you!"

The Hesperia Volleyball "Sunshine Night" for Kendra Slater gets today's One Good Thing. And, Kendra, we're all here for you. Get well.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM