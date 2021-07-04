One Good Thing: Superintendent Ingall

The Super is wearing multiple hats.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Time to send a shout-out to a local superintendent wearing multiple hats.

The Grand Haven Area Public Schools put this one out on Facebook. It shows Superintendent Andrew Ingall getting out of the office and into a bus. Behind the steering wheel, to be exact. The post reads, "GHAPS Superintendent Ingall recently assisted transportation by driving the Lakeshore girls swim team to their final meet of the year! Not only do we celebrate a hands-on leader, but a win!"

The comments section was appreciative, too. "Thank you, Superintendent Ingall for your willingness to serve in this way. You've impacted the lives of these young ladies." Another says, "Thanks for leading my serving." Another says, "He is a one in a million type of guy."

I have family who are both educators and retired educators. So it's really great to see a district leader step in to help in this way... and for people to recognize it. One Good Thing to Grand Haven Superintendent Andrew Ingall. And, yes - congrats on that title, ladies."

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

