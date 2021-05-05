One Good Thing: Surprising the superintendent

They told Linda Van Houten how much they appreciated her in a very unique way.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A simple "thank you" can be a powerful thing. It's an acknowledgement that someone is appreciated - both who they are and what they do. We all need that from time to time. And that "thank you" doesn't have to be anything elaborate. But...it can be, as we see today in Greenville.

Coming out of a recent meeting, Greenville Superintendent Linda Van Houten was greeted by a parade of staff...and a trail of cards.

Britni Burch says, "Every single person at Greenville is over the top amazing."

Burch sent a card to every teacher in the district, on which they could write their thank yous to a superintendent whom Burch says is always there with anything they need.

"She has been over the top accommodating for me. I'm the school nurse. But, she's like this with everybody. Everything you could ever need, she wants to have meetings and says, 'What can I do for you?'"

But on this day, it's about the district leader who's been working a ton of days.

"She is working nights and weekends and holidays and she just doesn't stop."

Eventually, this trail stopped at Van Houten's office. Although, the thank yous did not.

"We love you."

One Good Thing to Greenville Superintendent Linda Van Houten, and all the teachers and staff who said thank you. There's also a video of staff, teachers and students saying thank you, too.