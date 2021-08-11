One Good Thing: Susan Gould

The Greenville music director received an award from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local music teacher was recently presented with an annual award by a local symphony.

Susan Gould is the 2020-21 winner of the John P Varineau Outstanding Educator Award. Every year since 2009, the Grand Rapids Symphony has presented the award to a music teacher in West Michigan who ensures that music and music-making is an active part of every student's education. Ms. Gould is currently Director of Instrumental Music for Greenville Public Schools. With the award, she wins one thousand dollars for their school's music program, opportunities for her students to meet with the Grand Rapids Symphony musicians, and two season tickets to the Richard and Helen DeVos Classical Series.

Ms. Gould said, "It is truly an honor to receive this award. Education is incomplete without arts education. I believe in the three A's - Academics, Athletics and Arts in equal balance. Mind, Body and Spirit. I'm thankful I made the choice to teach music, and grateful for mentors like John Varineau who showed me the way."

The award is funded by a gift from the Wege Foundation.

One Good Thing to Susan Gould on her Outstanding Educator of the Year award from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

