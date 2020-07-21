One Good Thing: Taste of Muskegon

COVID-19 has taken away a lot of the things we love. This event managed to continue.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — COVID-19 has caused us to lose out on a lot of events this year, but not this one.

The Taste of Muskegon still happened with a few temporary changes.

The 10-day event — in it's 14th year — included 35 restaurants and food trucks.

The event was done with social distancing protocols in place because of the pandemic, but it was still a great showcasing of all the eats Muskegon has to offer.

And, at a time in which restaurants are struggling, it was all the more important to those businesses, their owners and their employees that they get some attention.

Taste of Muskegon Director Ann Meisch said, "Everyone seemed to have a great time. The goal of celebrating Muskegon's culinary expertise and bringing new customers to our restaurants and food trucks was a success."

Taste of Muskegon gets today's One Good Thing. And congrats to Corine's Cakes and Catering on winning the Peoples' Choice Award this year.

