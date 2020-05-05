HOWARD CITY, Michigan — Since in-person classes ended, we've seen a lot of videos of teacher telling their students how much they miss them. Well, this is National Teacher Appreciation Week. And we found a Tri County student who's sending her teachers that same message.

The Board of Education surprised staff with this video from Voca Ford yesterday. In an email, a board member told me, "We are a small rural school and are so appreciative of the community and our T-C Family for everything they have done for our students during this challenging time. Tri County does not get much recognition as is the case for many small rural schools, but they are champions serving the needs of our students and families. We are blessed."

Tri County teachers—all of our teachers in West Michigan—get today's One Good Thing.

