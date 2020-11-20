One Good Thing: Team Lindsey Lu

An important fundraiser was canceled. This young girl and her mom still raised a ton of money.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Despite an annual fundraiser being canceled this year because of the pandemic, one young girl still made a big difference.

This Lindsey Grabinski. She belongs to the West Michigan Down's Syndrome group. When their big Fifth Third Walk event was canceled, she and her mother got to work. They made and sold pickled asparagus, baked cherry pies and cherry strudles, held raffles, and on and on. Her goal was five thousand dollars. She raised eight-thousand 600, and was the second-largest fundraiser.

The submitter, Lindsey's grandmother, says, "Giving is not just about making a donation. it's about making a difference. And team Lindsey Lu has made a difference."

Lindsey Grabinski gets today's One Good Thing.

