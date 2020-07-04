GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Late last year, we told you about group Interfaith and Interwoven. A group of women of different faiths, or no faiths, who get together to knit and crochet winter items for local school students.

Before schools shut down, the kids at Godfrey Elementary drew some pictures about the day they got those gifts and a couple even included references to myself and my photographer, Evan. That was a heartwarming story to put together and I really appreciated getting the pictures the kids made.

I know the interfaith group will be back together soon. As will kids in their schools. Those Godfrey Elementary students get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

