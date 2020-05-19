One Good Thing: Thanking nursing home volunteers

Emmanuel Hospice held a drive-thru luncheon for its volunteers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nursing home took time to thank the volunteers who help them do what they do. Emmanuel Hospice in Grand Rapids recently hosted a no-contact, drive-thru luncheon for its 35 volunteers.

Last Wednesday, the volunteers drove up to the main entrance on Hall Street. When they got there, staff placed a lunch in the trunk of their vehicles and told them how much they were appreciated.

Emmanuel Hospice usually hosts a volunteer appreciation event in the Fall. But, this isn't a usual year, and we all know how hard the pandemic has been on nursing homes, their residents, their staff and their volunteers. The non-profit says this was a way to both say 'thank you' to those volunteers and to check in on them, since many are dealing with isolation like a lot of us are — with uncertainty.

"What a great way to express thanks during this homebound time," said a volunteer named Pat.

A simple 'thank you' seems small, but it rarely is. Emmanuel Hospice gets today's One Good Thing for letting their many volunteers know they are appreciated.

