GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A viewer snapped two pictures of two boys at Huff Park in Grand Rapids. They were on their bikes and came upon a man trying to lift a person in a wheelchair into a swing.

They could tell it was a struggle, and two of them stopped to help the man lift the individual onto the swing. The younger boy was holding the swing steady.

The person who submitted said it was nice to see young boys helping others like this. She even threw them a thumbs up as they rode off.

Either way, it's the little things like helping someone onto a swing that makes the world a better place. Those two boys get today's One Good Thing.

