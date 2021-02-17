One Good Thing: The coat drive that almost didn't happen

It's a good thing they changed their minds. It was a huge success.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be the coldest part of the year. And many in our community are trying to keep people warm throughout it.

Volunteers at the United Way of the Lakeshore recently collected, sorted and washed more than 1,500 winter clothing items so they can be sent to the people who need them most. All of the items were collected in the last month as part of their annual coat drive.

This is especially remarkable considering that they at first canceled the drive because of COVID. But then they got a ton of calls from people asking about it, and when they could donate. So, they made some changes, did it anyway, and it was the most successful coat and hat drive they've ever had.

In particular, they are crediting North Muskegon High student Ethan Koman, who started his own drive in his neighborhood, and collected the first 50 coats.

All of the items are now on their way to local clothing pantries to be distributed, if they haven't already. One Good Thing to the United Way of the Lakeshore, Ethan Koman, and everyone who donated.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.