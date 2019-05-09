ZEELAND, Mich. — I saw this headline on ABC News today: "Due to a lack of resources, teachers across America say they are dipping into their personal funds in order to supply their own classroom needs." Today's OGT is a local church stepping in to help.

A viewer wrote to me about Foundry Church in Zeeland. Before the school year, the held an event called the Blessing of the Teachers.

On their Facebook page, they say they provided 100 teachers the essentials they need for an entire school year, thanks to the generosity of their congregation.

The viewer who wrote to me - whose daughter happens to be a teacher in Zeeland - says the Church also provided a buffet lunch and blessed all the teachers who were there.

The viewer says it was a class act of generosity and recognition. The church wrote, "Thank you Foundry Family for meeting the needs of these amazing teachers."

Foundry Church and its Blessing of the Teachers get today's One Good Thing.

