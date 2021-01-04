One Good Thing: The Grand Valley Pledge

GVSU is offering free tuition to students who qualify from low income homes.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Low-income families can potentially send their kids to a local college - for free.

Grand Valley State University recently announced the "Grand Valley Pledge." It awards full undergrad tuition to students from six West Michigan counties: Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon among them.

There are qualifications, including a family income of less than $50,000 annually.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella said, "It is another way of assuring that we create opportunity and advance equity in the communities in which we live and teach, as well as inspire a broader movement of making higher education accessible to all."

There are other qualifications and other details, which you can see HERE. And if you have more questions, call the GVSU Financial Aid office. But, for helping more low-income students get a chance at an education, Grand Valley State University and the Grand Valley Pledge get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.