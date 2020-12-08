One Good Thing: 'The Neighborhood'

The new mural has a message about what's inside the building on which it's drawn.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Sometimes all it takes is a fresh coat of paint.

And the Muskegon Area District Library - Muskegon Heights Branch - got just that. This new mural titled, "The Neighborhood" was done by local artist, Jubenal Rodriguez. It's at the corner of Sanford and Broadway, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The library says it "depicts elements of the new Storyville Village located inside the library, which includes a house with a kitchen, garden, and reading porch. Muskegon Storyville is an early literacy, child-size village where children ages 0-5 can let their imaginations run wild."

Kelly Richards, Director Muskegon Area District Library says, "This is a joyful and fun addition for the Muskegon Heights local neighborhood. Kelly Richards, Director Muskegon Area District Library. We agree. One Good Thing to the new mural, The Neighborhood.

