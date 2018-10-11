HOLLAND - In Holland when things were warmer early in October, the Westhouse Family was at the Farmers Market when the kids saw some donation bags. Shoppers can fill them with food for a local pantry.

The kids grabbed a bag, went home, and put up a lemonade stand to fill that bag. They raised $50, went back to the Farmer's Market, and filled the bag with healthy produce, which they then brought personally to Community Action House—an organization that helps distribute the food.

For seeing a way to help people in need, then raising money to make it happen, the Westhouse Family—especially those kids—get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit—someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live—email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OYS.com.

