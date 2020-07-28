One Good Thing: Then and now — making a career with The Rapid

He dreamed about a job there as a kid. In side-by-side pictures, the dream has become a reality.

It's time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Today, we recognize someone making a childhood dream come true.

Asher, pictured on the left in both photos above, has long wanted to work for The Rapid.

In 2011, Asher was a student who loved riding The Rapid. The photo on the left is from that year, when Asher met then-Long Range Planner for The Rapid, Nick, as part of a school project about potential careers.

Fast forward to this month, and Asher is fulfilling his childhood dream. The photo on the right shows Asher now, who recently accepted a position in The Rapid Planning Department.

Asher reports to Nick, who is now the Planning Manager. It seems everything has come full circle for the two.

Find what you love, work hard, be a good person and good things will happen. Asher gets today's One Good Thing. Congrats on the new job!

