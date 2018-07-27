GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - You may have heard of the Comprehensive Therapy Center. They have a particular program I've had more than one person nominate.

That would be their Therapy and Fun program. It helps children with special needs meet their therapy goals, all the while supporting their families by connecting them to various resources and mentors.

They want these kids to develop into our future leaders. According to the people who wrote me, it's a small fee for family to join for an entire summer, especially if they don't already have medial insurance. The program has been around since 1982.

Coincidentally, Thursday is the last day for this summer's schedule. But, there's always next year. The Comprehensive Therapy Center's "Therapy and Fun" program gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like to learn more, check out their WEBSITE.

