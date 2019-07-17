WHITE CLOUD, Michigan — I got an email recently praising a local school teacher.

Tony McHattie from White Cloud has served as a teacher, coach and administrator for more than 50 years. This picture shows him receiving an award from the Michigan State Senate. The submitter says even throughout his current battle with cancer, Tony continues teaching the Quiz Bowl team. They go on to write that they could tell me quite a bit about this wonderful man.

Tony McHattie from White Cloud gets today's One Good Thing. And Tony, as I'm fond of saying... kick cancer's ass, sir.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.