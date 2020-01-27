GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today's One Good Thing is really special to me, personally, because I got to take part in this one.

Yesterday, 20 people with impaired or no vision got on the ice and played a little hockey. The Griffins Youth Foundation put on their first-ever "Try Blind Hockey" event at Griff's Ice House.

Read more: Visually impaired people given chance to skate at 'Try Blind Hockey' event

Skaters were anywhere in age from 4 to 54 with varying levels of blindness. Some came from as far away as Indiana.

Each skater was partnered with a volunteer, so they had a one-on-one coach to help them around the ice. I was one of those volunteers. As were several members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, and a lot of other great people who donated their time.

It was a free event, organized by the captain of the US Blind Hockey Team, Tim Kane.

Everyone had a great time. I really hope this happens again. The "Try Blind Hockey" event, the Griffins Youth Foundation, Tim Kane and everyone who helped put it together gets today's One Good Thing!

