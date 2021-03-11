One Good Thing: Tutoring program returns, expands

GVSU is offering both free and paid options.

Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A valuable resource for school kids in West Michigan - which started last year because of the pandemic - is again offered this year.

Grand Valley State University has brought back - and expanded - K-12 tutoring program.

They call it "K-12 Connect." Again, it started in March of last year to help kids combat learning loss.

The free portion, "Homework Help," is back. Last year it serviced more than 24-hundred kids in more than 15-thousand tutoring sessions.

New, are two paid services. "Homework Help Plus" matches GVSU tutors with students to provide support specific to the needs of each school.

And, "Targeted Reading Tutoring" provides one-on-one reading instruction for k-8 students. Future plans include working with entire communities, training for parents, older siblings, childcare workers.

One Good Thing to the GVSU "K-12 Connect" program for coming back with free services, and two new expansions. If you're interested, go HERE.