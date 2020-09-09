One Good Thing: Two boys turn in wallet with hundreds of dollars inside

They could have kept it. But they knew it wasn't theirs.

WAYLAND, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today's OGT is simply a good deed of the day.

The picture above was posted to Facebook. In it, you see Austin and Logan with a member of the Wayland Police Department. The two of them happened across a wallet that had more than 350 dollars inside.

A lot of people would just keep that money. Not them. They turned it in.

The Facebook post from the police department says, "Logan and Austin are Wayland Police Citizens of the Day! The Deputy is delivering the wallet as we speak. Way to go, gents!"

Way to go, indeed. For getting that to its rightful owner, Austin and Logan get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.