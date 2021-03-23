One Good Thing: TwoGuys Brewing

What the young man wanted for his birthday wasn't on the menu. So, they changed the menu.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local restaurant did just a little extra for a young man's birthday recently.

Spotted this one on the G-R Eats Facebook page. Kerry Ferrone's son wanted carrot cake for his birthday. She messaged Two Guys Brewing to see if they made them. They don't really. But... this is what Kerry wrote: "5 minutes later they messaged me back saying that chef was working on it and would he like walnuts! So grateful for awesome service willing to go the extra mile. We picked it up today and got ourselves some po' boys (crawfish and catfish) and beignets to tide us over."

She ended with #twoguysarenice.

That post has 14 hundred likes and dozens of positive comments. Two Guys Brewing gets today's One Good Thing for doing a little extra for someone's birthday.

