One Good Thing: United Way baby shower

After a month-long drive, the United Way held a baby shower for local families in need.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Having a baby is a big deal. Especially if you don't think you have everything you need when baby gets here. A recent event on the lakeshore helped with that.

The United Way of the Lakeshore held a month-long Baby Product Drive. At the end of which, they held a community baby shower. Families visiting the Salvation Army in Muskegon were able to collected packages of donations with the items they needed. They included things like wipes, ointments, baby bottles, formulas, clothes, teethers, thermometers and more.

"Because of these donations, mothers went home with a little weight lifted off their shoulders, knowing that they had the items they needed to keep their children healthy," said Dominique Bunker with the United Way.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

