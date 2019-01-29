GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is still true that one of the best things for child to do... is read. And a few groups got some kids lots of books just before the holidays.

Heart of West Michigan United way teamed up with Scholastic Book Fairs, getting books to the students of Burton Middle and Alger Middle School. Each child was able to get two books each at the fair. That's more than 700 kids combined - two books each. And, half the value of those books was donated back to the schools in the form of Scholastic credits... which helps them buy more books. The event was underwritten by "Women United," a United Way affinity group for women of color.

For getting kids excited about reading... and giving them the means to do so... Heart of West Michigan United Way, Scholastic Book Fairs and Women United all get today's One Good Thing.

