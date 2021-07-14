One Good Thing: Upgraded rooms at Ronald McDonald House

The sanctuary for families caring for hospitalized children remodeled all of its rooms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. An important place for a lot of families got a bit of a makeover recently.

The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan completed a renovation of all 17 of their rooms. They have new floors, newly painted walls, hotel grade linens and new artwork.

One of the first families to stay there said they immediately felt an "incredible sensation of warmth." And went on to say, "The rooms are beautifully and thoughtfully decorated. The new beds and bedding are so comfortable and cozy. Thank you for always exceeding our expectations."

If you didn't already know, the Ronald McDonald House gives out of town families a place to stay while their children are undergoing medical treatment at local hospitals. Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan staff say, "It is our goal to provide them with a comfortable and warm experience, where they have no worries other than to care for their child."

These new upgrades were thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Outstate Charities, and the West Michigan Marketing Association.

One Good Thing to the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan on their improvements, and what they do for families every day.

